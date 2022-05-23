Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Outback Tour for Probus Club Members

Updated May 23 2022 - 8:59am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla Probus Club members with at Lake Mungo in the background.

Some 26 members and friends of the Ulladulla Probus Club recently enjoyed a weeklong coach tour to Lake Mungo in the far southwest of NSW, and Mildura in northwest Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.