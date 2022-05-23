Outback Tour for Probus Club Members

Some 26 members and friends of the Ulladulla Probus Club recently enjoyed a weeklong coach tour to Lake Mungo in the far southwest of NSW, and Mildura in northwest Victoria.
Cool nights and sunny days greeted the travellers who saw this normally dry and sunny part of the Murray Daring Basin in an unusually lush and green condition, after the unusual long period of rain in the current autumn season of southeast Australia.
Early starts each day provided the tourists with the opportunity of visiting several attractions while comfortably covering the extended distances required.
The cosmopolitan city of Mildura provided a delightful base for three days with visits to local citrus and olive growing properties, as well as a trip on a Murray River paddle steamer.
Lake Mugo was accessed after recent wet weather via an unsealed road.
The morning at this location was spent by being guided throughout the eastern side of Lake Mungo, a highlight for all the travelers, as well as a tour of the historic sheep property and interpretative centre.
The return journey was made with overnight stops at Echuca and Albury with all arriving home with a range of recollections of the vast spaces of southeast Australia.
The numerous historic towns and locations visited each day made every part of the journey an interesting insight into both the agricultural importance of the area, as well as an insight into how well these parts of the country have kept working with all the complications of the past two years of COVID-19.
Ulladulla Probus is a social and general interest club for active retiree members.
The club meets on every second Friday of the month at the Dunn Lewis Centre at 9.30am.
Visitors are welcome at club meetings where members usually have the opportunity to listen to presentations from a diverse range of speakers, including fellow club members, as well as an invited guest speaker.
Other activities include BBQs, as well as dining and other outings.
For details email to ulladullprobus@gmail.com
