Here is a great way for men to improve their health

The Ulladulla Community Resource Centre, Wellways, Capital Chemist and a whole lot more facilitators have a group for men who wanting to become the best version of themselves.
You will learn about the benefits of mindfulness, self-care and ways to improve your mental health and wellbeing.
Over four weeks you'll have a go at yoga, drumming and breathing exercises and there will be experts to talk about the ways to seek support for your mental and physical health.
All men over the age of 18 are welcome.
Where: Ulladulla Community Resources Centre. 78 St Vincent Street
When : 12-2pm every Friday from May 27 to June 17
Call the Ulladulla Community Resources Centre on 4454 0477 to get a spot- there are limited numbers.
What is happening over the four weeks?
