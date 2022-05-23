Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary's luncheon

Updated May 23 2022 - 9:13am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community members with Hospital staff and our president. Backish row: Judy Bond, Auxiliary President; Community Members - Del Brown; Anita Galea; Yvonne Reilly; Sue Katsoulis, Robyn Treweek; Chris Bonavente; Jan Hamilton and Max Boyd. Middleish row: Michael Wells, MUH Clinical Educator (and our Patron); Community Member - Barbara Emslie; Stuart Emslie, MUH Operations Manager/Director of Nursing and Midwifery; Community Member Janet Walker. Front: Community Members Olive Stockly; Carol Loveday; Sarah Smith, MUH Unit Nurse Manager

THE Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary recently hosted a thank you luncheon for members of the community and auxiliary members.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.