THE Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary recently hosted a thank you luncheon for members of the community and auxiliary members.
It was to thank all those who tirelessly create the most beautiful craft items for the auxiliary to sell at our Street Stalls and Pop-up-Shop.
Advertisement
Everything from baby knits, dolls and teddies, rugs, the very in demand hand towels, coat hangers, door stoppers, beanies and so much more is created and sold.
Read More:
Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Stuart Emslie, spoke at the luncheon and thanked the auxiliary and community members.
Stuart demonstrated medical equipment purchased by the auxiliary such as the INVISA Beam Monitor, which provides nursing staff with early warning and positive detection for patient fall prevention.
Clinical Educator , Michael Wells, also demonstrated the AccuVein.
The AccuVein allows the ease of locating veins suitable for Cannulas etc. No more multiple needles!
Stuart expressed his heartfelt thanks.
Without the goods donated for sale the auxiliary could not raise the funds to purchase the hospital's wish list equipment and other services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.