Salvos Ulladulla Family Store is back in business

THE wait is over as the Ulladulla Family Store is opening is now back in business but at a new venue.
The popular family store is now located at 113 Princess Highway Ulladulla - in the old ANZ bank site.
The Salvos would like to thank everyone for their patience and they look forward to seeing you in the new store.
Meanwhile, please don't forget the Ulladulla Salvos Red Shield Appeal.
You can donate here or make cash donations until the end of June.
Your donations will stay in Ulladulla and will be used to help the local community at Christmas time with hampers and toys.
Donations also help with weekly welfare support and other support groups through the year.
The Ulladulla Salvos' Red Shield Appeal Target is only $3750.00
Thank you to everyone that has donated so far.
