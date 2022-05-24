Your assistance is needed right now Advertising Feature

St Vincent de Paul Society has two major appeals each year at peak times for the needs of the poor and needy - Christmas and winter.

The winter appeal targets the special needs of the poor in our community as the colder months approach - homelessness, bedding, food, health needs, and, for people living in their cars, help with fuel costs.

The benefits of every dollar raised by The Society goes to the poor in our community.

"The Vinnies WInter Appeal targets the needs of their clients for warmth and shelter for the colder months," president Monica Morrison of St Vincents de Paul Society said.



"Your donations will support the purchase of swags, blankets and warm jackets for those sleeping rough or living in their car. Yes, this is happening in our very own community!

Appeal for help: St Vincent de Paul Society's Winter Appeal is asking the community to be generous with donations of money, clothing and blankets. Photo: Supplied

"Homelessness is on the rise here and is affecting all ages including children.

"Factors contributing to this are responses to domestic violence, the sale of rental homes and the long waiting lists for social or affordable housing. There are very few rentals available here within the budget of those on low incomes."

The rental challenges locally are extreme with holiday demand higher than ever. There is also little available in the way of emergency accommodation.

COVID hasn't helped. With families locked down, there has been an increase in mental health issues, loss of income and domestic violence that does add to the demand for help specially for single mums at this time.

St Vincent de Paul Society runs a pantry service for clients. This offers a range of staple foods and personal items based in their office above the main Vinnies store.

"Our volunteers offer personal support to all clients and referrals across the inter-agency group locally," spokesperson Paul Fleming said.

"During the appeal we will be sharing stories of local hardship and some problem solving that our volunteers have provided in recent times. Wow, what tough times they have been! But Vinnies offer hope and can change lives. We need your help this winter."