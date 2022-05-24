The Milton Showground market is still open and ready to roll for the Queens Birthday weekend market, Saturday June 11.
The new market manager, Kerrie Humphrey, is busy planning ahead for the Queen's Birthday weekend special event market.
Kerrie was made aware of the potential closing of this market by some of her stallholders from her other markets last month and contacted Susie from the Milton Promotions Incorporated a not-for-profit organisation.
During their first meeting over coffee in Milton, the l group of volunteers told Kerrie about the market's history which included a relocation from the main Street and over 40 years of operations.
"I was amazed of the history behind this market and am very excited to be able to keep this market going for not only the locals from the community but to encourage more tourists into the area over the next seven months leading into Christmas," Kerrie said.
"Who doesn't love a great market day, and the area is still recovering from some adverse incidents over the last three years.
I would like to thank Susie and the team for their great efforts over the last eight years."
Kerrie see great times ahead for the market.
"A market is like a child, what you put into it is what you can get out of it and stallholders are unique in themselves," she said.
"I am taking over a market that already has longstanding stallholders and am looking forward to getting to know them over time.
All of these stallholders are small business owners from the local area. So, I would like to invite everyone form the local area to come down and support our hardworking stallholders, that work in harsh weather conditions, early mornings, and long days."
The market is held the first Saturday of every month but also has a couple of extra dates during the year to combine with long weekends.
The time of the market has changes for winter and now goes from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
The Milton-Ulludulla Lions club will be operating their barbecue, with bacon and eggs rolls, sausage and onion sangas and a coffee and donut stand at the Saturday June 11 special event market day.
Set in the grounds of the Milton Showground this beautiful market has over 70 stalls selling lovely handmade craft, sourdough breads, chilli sauces clothing, pottery, candles, babies' items, dogs coats, fresh produce and a beautiful selection of unique fashions.
Come along and browse the market, grab a coffee, Dutch pancakes or donuts and stay for lunch.
There will be live music from 11.30am.
Some market days there will be a jumping castle for the kids to have fun, while you explore the market area.
"There is something for everyone to enjoy in beautiful Milton. Milton a Beautiful place to be," Kerrie said.
