Online resource makes getting support for people in need easier

WHEN the service providers trying to help people in need, like the homeless, find getting access to information is confusing and convoluted then you have issues.
So this where a new online resource ourcommunityconnect.org comes in.
Advertisement
The resource was designed and collated by Joshua Love, who is a case worker with the St Vincent de Paul Society's John Purcell House - a facility that provides short term crisis accommodation service for men aged 21 years or over who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of boing homeless.
It was a project worked on in his own time and Josh is happy with the result.
"It now has just shy of 200 services listed," he said
It's an easy resource to use and the information comes up quickly, but Josh suggests using a laptop to navigate the site is best.
Under the food and other supports section, for example, you find a whole heap of listings which includes well known organisation like Salt Care, Nowra Community Food Store and the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub.
Each has a few words about what service provides and a phone number.
Once again the housing and homelessness service listing is detailed and shows just what areas like the Shoalhaven and Illawarra offers.
Related:
Anyone can now make use to the site.
"Originally I had the idea it would just be aimed at service providers but due to demand I opened it to service providers and the general public as well," Josh said.
He aims improve the site over time and soon feature the appearance of chat boxes.
Josh said he was happy with what has been achieved so far and he has received lots of positive feedback.
"Groups have been in contact asking to please be added to the list - there has been no resistance to the site at all," he said.
At this stage it's just a Shoalhaven/Illawarra resource but in time may include areas in the South Coast like Batemans Bay.
To have your service listed email Josh at joshuajlove@outlook.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.