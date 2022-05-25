"The camaraderie is what makes the shitbox special, you are assigned a buddy group at the beginning comprising seven teams who you stick with no matter what for the next week. One breaks down and all stop, one car needs fuel, all fill-up. These tight-knit units will travel and camp together and after a few days become close friends who will do whatever is needed to assure the members of the group have a comfortable bed and a car that is ready to start in the morning. Tools, food, drinks and assistance are shared without the need to ask. But then as a wider group, the entire rally is there in the same fashion, other groups will pull over to help push a stranded car out of 12 inches of mud, when a spare part is needed the word is put out and within no time the much-needed part is being carried into triage, no payment required. The mechanical support crews who do the rallies regularly, without payment, will stay up in triage until 3 to 4am to get a car back on the road for the teams and the only payment which is requested is a few rum and cokes to keep them motivated. The atmosphere is a feeling of great fun and laughter and we can achieve whatever is thrown at us as long as we are willing to help each other. I have definitely made great friends with one of them providing me with this great quote- 'A week on the rally is like living a week the way the world should be'."