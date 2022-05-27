Milton Ulladulla Times
Sean Bell's make a wish run

Updated May 27 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
Ultra runner leaves a trail of inspiration behind him

Inspired by loss and the work done by a charitable group Sean Bell is running from Cairns to Melbourne.

