In just the last term of this Liberal and National Government (since 2019) ten new major coal and gas projects have been approved. The combined scope 1 and 2 emissions of these projects - the ones generated here in Australia - would wipe out the gains Matt Kean said would be delivered by his Renewable Energy Roadmap over the next 10 years. Those emissions are dwarfed by what will be created overseas when our coal and gas is burnt. With the Nationals in charge of land and water management, NSW has effectively walked away from the Murray Darling Basin Plan despite fish kills during the drought making international news and despite ICAC warning of systemic favouritism of irrigator interests over the healthy rivers and river communities and failures to uphold NSW water law.