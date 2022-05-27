Voters in bushfire-affected areas swung to Constance in Gilmore vote

Some of the biggest swings to Liberal candidate Andrew Constance were in the South Coast areas hit by the Black Summer bushfires.
As of Friday at noon, the seat of Gilmore was still tight with Mr Constance in front of Labor incumbent Fiona Phillips 52,306 votes to 52,028 - a margin of just 286 votes.
With plenty of postal votes still to be counted both sides are doubtful a winner will be known until next Friday.
Also postal votes have until June 3 to arrive and be counted as valid, which could also hold up the election count.
If the final margin between the two candidates ends up being less than 100 votes a full recount will take place, which is more detailed than the "fresh scrutiny" process that occurs in all seats.
The seat has the potential to be the only Labor-held seat flipped in the election.
Mr Constance, who lives in the South Coast town of Malua Bay, came to national attention in the wake of the 2020 bushfires as an advocate for victims.
He also said former Prime Minister Scott Morrison got "the welcome he probably deserved" when he visited the fire-ravaged town of Cobargo, awkwardly shaking hands with victims.
Some of the polling booths located in towns that were hit hard by the bushfires saw big swings to Mr Constance.
Of a selection of 12 booths in those areas, Mr Constance drew the highest number of first preference votes of any candidate at eight of them.
In the 2019 election, the Liberal candidate Warren Mundine lost all 12 of those booths - though the local Liberal pre-selected candidate and the Nationals were also running.
The Lake Conjola area was devastated by the fires with 89 homes destroyed.
The polling booth in that area swung hard towards Mr Constance, with a 16 per cent swing.
He scored 43 per cent of that booth's primary vote.
There was also a 12 per cent swing in his home booth at Malau Bay, where he picked up 246 primaries, to Ms Phillips' 181.
The Batemans Bay booth on polling day had a 13 per cent swing to Mr Constance and he also picked up almost half of the first preference vote in pre-polls at that location.
However, not all the booths in bushfire-affected areas went Mr Constance's way.
Despite a 12 per cent swing at Moruya. Ms Phillips still won the first preference count 702 to 673.
Sanctuary Point, which was close to the fireground, was also won by Ms Phillips despite a 9 per cent swing to Mr Constance.
Ms Phillips also just picked up the Basin View polling booth. In primary votes she just pipped Mr Constance 145 votes to 139.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
