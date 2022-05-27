Milton Ulladulla Times
Voters in bushfire-affected areas swung to Constance in Gilmore vote

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
May 27 2022 - 4:30am
Voters: Gilmore Liberal candidate Andrew Constance (right, with Whitlam candidate Mike Cains) polled strongly in South Coast booths affected by bushfires. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Some of the biggest swings to Liberal candidate Andrew Constance were in the South Coast areas hit by the Black Summer bushfires.

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide.

