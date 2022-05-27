Shoalhaven City Council's neighbourhood agenda is once again full of interesting snippets
Council this week brings as a mix bag from preserving history to making more bushfire resilient homes.
Bushfire Building Council of Australia (BBCA) has launched free architectural drawings, specifications and handbooks to make it easier and more affordable for Australians to build sustainable houses resilient to bushfires, floods, storms, heatwaves and cyclones.
The resources were developed through a community-led design process with members of the Shoalhaven community who were impacted by floods and bushfires.
Council have worked with five volunteer led museums and historical societies in the region to support the digitisation of their collections.
This includes Lake Tabourie Museum, Berry Historical Society, Kangaroo Valley Historical Society and Milton Ulladulla Historical Society.
The results of some of this work now features on Storyplace, a new website developed for museums and galleries to tell important stories from regional NSW.
Storyplace has been funded by the NSW Government through the Regional Cultural Fund.
Berry has been awarded GOLD in the Business NSW Top Tourism Town Awards 2022 in the Small Tourism Town category.
Fellow Shoalhaven towns, Huskisson and Ulladulla have also come away with the prestigious highly commended award across the Tiny and Top Town categories.
The service van will be at the St Georges Basin Country Club on Thursday June 2 from 10am - 3pm.
The Service NSW team on board can provide:
