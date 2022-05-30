South Coast residents now have access to a dedicated allergy clinic located at Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre, thanks to the arrival of Dr Chris McCue.
Dr McCue said he was inspired to focus on allergies while working as a GP in rural Victoria.
"I suffer from allergies myself," he said
"I also had patients suffering and I couldn't find any answers locally.
"Nobody had the skills needed to help - the closest dedicated allergy service was three hours away and the service was costly.
Dr McCue undertook postgraduate training in allergy medicine and immunology and he's been on a mission to provide allergy sufferers with the support they need.
In NSW allergy problems, according to the Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre, affect more than one in three people.
Children are particularly at risk, along with people with asthma and eczema. Most people with allergies are allergic to more than one trigger, such as dust, pollens, pets or foods.
At the Ulladulla Allergy Clinic, Dr McCue said his team start by identifying patients' allergic 'triggers' using diagnostics including patch tests, skin prick tests, blood tests and nasal endoscopy.
"We have carefully selected the 14 allergens that are responsible for 99 percent of allergic nasal symptoms in Australia," he said.
"In addition to the skin prick test, we will provide comprehensive advice about management, tailored to your individual results."
According to the ASCIA (Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy), Skin Prick Testing is considered the gold standard for allergy testing. It has a high degree of accuracy for the diagnosis of allergic sensitivities and is well tolerated, carries low risk and delivers rapid results.
You can expect to be in the practice for between 40 minutes to an hour - this includes skin prick testing, consult with a nurse and doctor, and a nasal examination if required.
To book an appointment phone Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre on 4455 5422.
