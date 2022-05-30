Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre's allergy clinic

Updated May 30 2022 - 5:05am, first published 12:00am
Dr Chris McCue - image supplied.

South Coast residents now have access to a dedicated allergy clinic located at Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre, thanks to the arrival of Dr Chris McCue.

