THE Ulladulla Library continues to be a creative, vibrant and warm community place.
You can always get a good book or two to read at the library and there are lots of upcoming events for you to enjoy.
Advertisement
Here are some of their upcoming events.
Get Creative
June 6
Come get creative at the Ulladulla Library on Monday June 6 from 2pm to 4pm. Join a creative afternoon making paper stained glass suncatchers. Book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Author Talk
June 9
Hear from Julie Bennett as she talks about her debut novel The Understudy. The novel was inspired by her experience performing as a child extra in the Australian Opera Company's 1973. Her talk starts at 11am - book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Art series
June 9
Artists from the Millhouse Art Gallery will demonstrate their painting styles and techniques from 2pm. Book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Knit in
Weekly
Jet your knitting needles out each Monday from 2pm for the knit in . Bring your wool and needles for a chat and relax with others while you work on your knitting or crochet creations, or work on your entry for our Winter Warmers Challenge. Winter Warmers Challenge entries close June 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.