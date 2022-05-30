Gateway is an immense source of pride for Ulladulla locals; it tells their story of survival, resilience, and healing.
On Sunday they gathered to celebrate it, and the 500-plus residents who had a hand in making the landmark sculpture.
The community celebration marked the completion of a mammoth artistic undertaking, which utilised creativity as part of recovery after the Black Summer bushfires.
Lead artist Dora Rognvaldsdottir said Gateway had brought people together through art, and the sculpture was inspired by the locals who banded together when the world went black.
"Never have I remembered such togetherness when neighbours shared ladders, hoses, resources - making sure they knew the movements of each other," she said.
"In the midst of this dire time, there was an overwhelming notion that we as a community were in this together. There was a beautiful thread of camaraderie, goodwill, and kindness."
Gateway became a project for the community to collaborate with a common goal, no matter their age or background.
In making 1200 ceramic animals and plants, workshop participants aged from five to 95 sat beside each other; there was space to share stories and skills, and work through the healing process together.
Rosie Stephen is particularly proud of her contribution to the work, pointing out her ceramic turtle on one of Gateway's spires.
The year six student from Ulladulla Public School remembers early January 2020 as a terrible week, but one where her family banded together with community members.
"When the fires were burning all around us, I was so scared," she said.
"It was really hard seeing all the people evacuated from their homes and then stranded in Ulladulla.
"We went down to the Civic Centre to see if we could help, and came home with 18 people and two dogs who stayed with us for that awful week."
More than just ceramics, Gateway features laser-cut metal panels depicting residents' own photos from Black Summer, mosaic tiles which were painstakingly hand-shaped by art students from around the region, and the distinctive bending spires - which, according to Mrs Rognvaldsdottir was "the most challenging project" for a team of local fabricators to take on.
Visitors to Gateway can learn more about the artwork, and the stories behind it, by scanning a QR code on the nearby plaque.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
