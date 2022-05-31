Charitable dog owners of the Shoalhaven have raised $3,000 and counting for rescue animals in the region, at the annual RSPCA Million Paws Walk.
It was the first event that RSPCA Shoalhaven branch has hosted since 2019, thanks to pandemic interruptions, and volunteers were excited to be out with the community once more.
Held at the scenic Burrill Lake on Sunday, the Million Paws Walk welcomed 150 dogs for a delightful day out - complete with canine fashions, plenty of treats (for dogs and humans), and agility demonstrations from the Milton-Ulladulla Dog Training Club.
RSPCA Illawarra regional manager Josh O'Donnell visited Burrill Lake for the occasion, and said the Million Paws Walk is the organisation's biggest annual fundraiser.
"All funds raised here in the Shoalhaven will stay with the local volunteer branch," Mr O'Donnell said.
"It goes towards desexing programs, veterinary assistance, vaccination programs, and supporting people and their pets who might have fallen on hard times," he said.
The region's top fundraisers were David Hamilton and his labrador, Leila; the pair raised $1,556 through sponsorship.
Mr Hamilton said it was far more than he had ever expected to raise for the RSPCA.
"I made a goal originally of $100, but then family and friends just kept sponsoring," he said.
"Leila is a rescue dog, she's just beautiful and we love her - and the proceeds here go towards looking after rescue dogs and their accommodation. It's a great cause."
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
