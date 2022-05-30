Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla VIEW hears about homelessness

Updated May 31 2022 - 12:03am, first published May 30 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Ulladulla VIEW's Vice-President Denise with Sarah

Milton Ulladulla VIEW members recently gathered at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, and following the formal meeting and a leisurely luncheon, were fortunate to hear from guest speaker Sarah Date.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.