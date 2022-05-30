Milton Ulladulla VIEW members recently gathered at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, and following the formal meeting and a leisurely luncheon, were fortunate to hear from guest speaker Sarah Date.
Sarah is a founding member of Safe Waters Community Care Incorporated in Ulladulla, which is a safe shelter offering crisis accommodation to those experiencing homelessness.
Safe Waters has been in operation for 18 months, starting with a residence in South Street which is the first ever, shelter accommodation in the Ulladulla area.
In that short time, 160 people have passed through the facility.
The services offered aim to benefit the local community to end homelessness, provide safe spaces for the most vulnerable people in our area and help people with substance misuse to safely detox with the goal of moving towards abstinence from alcohol or other drugs.
A second safe house has recently been renovated and is nearing completion with the aim to be ready for habitation within the next couple of months.
There is now a third property in St Vincent's Street, that has recently been added to the portfolio, but will need extensive renovation and refurbishment. A great achievement in such a short time.
Tim Francis from Taste Of Paradise Organic Farm, on June 23, will talk to the VIEW Club members about the wonderful work done by this organisation.
Any women wishing to know more about the club is welcome to contact President Cherrie on 4454 4785.
VIEW is a valued part of Smith Family, and our club currently sponsors three students on Smith Family Learning for Life program.
