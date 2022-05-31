Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Sorry Day marked at Milton Public School

Updated May 31 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Guungumban-nj, bugiya nhaway ba burraadja. We are sorry, yesterday, today and tomorrow."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.