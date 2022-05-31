Sorry Day marked at Milton Public School

"Guungumban-nj, bugiya nhaway ba burraadja. We are sorry, yesterday, today and tomorrow."
Students and staff from Milton Public School acknowledged Sorry Day on Thursday May 26 with an amazing and moving assembly opened by the Barra Barra dancers performing to the song, 'Took the Children Away', by Uncle Archie Roach.
Advertisement
Darren from the Royal Botanical Gardens presented the school with a Wollemi Pine, also known as the dinosaur tree, which was planted by our senior Mirida students.
Wollemi is an Aboriginal word meaning 'look around you, keep your eyes open and watch out'.
The school's Mirida Kids group made purple native hibiscus brooches from felt and lace for staff to wear on the day.
The native hibiscus flower symbolises strength and spiritual healing and formed another part of the event.
After the assembly all staff and students marched around the school, taking action to right the wrongs from the past and to move forward for an inclusive and respectful future.
Congratulations and thank you to Chae Moloney, the MPS Aboriginal Education Officer (AEO) for organising this wonderful event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.