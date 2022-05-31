Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

New tool allows fishos to access new NSW inland locations

May 31 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME CHANGER:The NSW Department of Primary Industries' new Angler Access page provides an easy-to-use map showing more than 4000 inland NSW places to wet a line. Image: DPI

Hey fishos - looking for new fishing spots to try your luck?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.