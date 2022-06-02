Leaf blowers on a windy day serve no purpose

I don't know about you but I'm all electioned out.
Right now I'm keen to take note of the things in life that make me laugh. And it would seem the universe has delivered.
This message is prompted by something that I saw recently that made no sense at all but stirred a good chuckle.
I was out on one of my morning walks when I was treated to this rather strange, head-shaking, laughable moment.
You see it was blowing an absolute gale and it was bitterly cold. I have to question my own common sense for being out in that weather. All I can say is "the dog made me do it."
Anyway, I was taking in the sights as I walked along a suburban street and that is when I saw the something that can't be unseen.
There was a man with a rake trying to move the leaves from his front driveway.
Now on a calm day that wouldn't be strange. But with the gusting wind he was achieving nothing at all.
While he attempted to rake one pile from his front yard another would swirl back into different section of his yard and driveway.
And just when I thought the effort couldn't get anymore pointless - and ridiculous - he pulled out a leaf blower.
I kid you not this really happened and I've been sharing the story and a chuckle with many since.
The strange and somewhat comical behaviour reminded me of another funny sight I encountered several years ago of a person driving their car with a crash helmet. Again I laughed and thought maybe they are just a really bad driver and have decided to take extra precautions.
What is a strange sight that has made you laugh?
And while you are pondering that question here are a few stories that might add a smile to your dial... warm the cockles of your heart ... or simply inspire. Anything but politics!
One that quickly springs to mind is the recent success of CrossFit Huey's Melissa [Mel] Van Antwerpen and a dream that became a reality after 10 years of trying. Then there is the story of Shoalhaven's Gateway sculpture which will be an ongoing beacon of resilience and community connection.
Stay safe and maybe don't bother with the leaves during windy weather,
Jackie Meyers
Editor
