Consumers looking to bag a bargain during the online 'Click Frenzy' sales are being urged to use caution and buy from reputable outlets.

Scammers use the latest technology to set up fake retailer websites that look like genuine online retail stores. They may use sophisticated designs and layouts, possibly stolen logos, and even a '.com.au' domain name and stolen Australian Business Number (ABN).

The biggest tip-off that a retail website is a scam is the method of payment. Scammers will often ask you to pay using a money order, pre-loaded money card, or wire transfer, but if you send your money this way, it's unlikely you will see it again or receive your purchased item.