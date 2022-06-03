Have your say on Ulladulla Sports Park's masterplan

Shoalhaven City Council is developing a new Master Plan for the Ulladulla Sports Park located on Camden Street.
The sports park currently includes croquet courts, Australian Football pitch, cricket pitch, cricket nets, skatepark, netball courts, rugby league fields, and informal bike trails.
A concept plan has been developed to generate discussion about the site and to assist in capturing the needs of the community.
At council's May 23 meeting it was resolved that:
Council will provide several opportunities for the community to contribute to the development of the Ulladulla Sports Park Master Plan design including drop-in sessions and an online survey.
Specifically, Council will be seeking input from the community to help identify areas for improvement, new infrastructure and connectivity within the sports park and to the greater community.
Council says community comment and support is essential to creating a plan for the whole community now and into the future.
To submit your feedback on the Draft Ulladulla Sports Park Master Plan by Thursday, June 30 go here and complete the survey.
