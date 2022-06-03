Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Have your say on Ulladulla Sports Park's masterplan

Updated June 3 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven City Council is developing a new Master Plan for the Ulladulla Sports Park located on Camden Street. Image supplied.

Shoalhaven City Council is developing a new Master Plan for the Ulladulla Sports Park located on Camden Street.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.