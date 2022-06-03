THE Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR] continues to invest in the Ulladulla District's future.
FRRR's Investing in Rural Communities Futures program is currently supporting not-for-profit organisations in the Ulladulla region with resources and funding.
In 2021 not-for-profit leaders came together to create a Community Roadmap for Ulladulla and surrounds, with a shared vision, and goals to guide investment in strengthening community organisations.
FRRR now invites people to its first annual conversation to review, renew and energise the roadmap so it's more relevant, and to include more organisations.
The group is hosting a workshop on Tuesday June 14 from 9.30am-3.30pm, with lunch included at the Dunn Lewis Centre, 141 Vincent St, Ulladulla.
This roadmap will guide funding for projects for the next 12 months.
This workshop is for you if you:
FRRR says the event is also a great way to connect with other not-for-profits in the Ulladulla, Milton, Mollymook, Lake Tabourie, Termeil, Lake Conjola, Manyana and Bendalong villages area.
Go here to book your spot
The FRRR is a not-for-profit organisation, we connect common purposes and funding from government, business and philanthropy with the genuine local needs of rural people and places.
