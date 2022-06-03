Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

FRRR wants to invest in the Ulladulla District's future

Updated June 3 2022 - 2:04am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In 2021 not-for-profit leaders came together to create a Community Roadmap for Ulladulla and surrounds.

THE Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR] continues to invest in the Ulladulla District's future.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.