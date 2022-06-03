Shoalhaven City Council's neighbourhood agenda is once again full of interesting snippets.
This community is high in council's agenda with all sorts meetings, announcements and ways to improve the city all being tabled.
Don't miss your chance to celebrate the best of our local artists at Re-Connection, a free community event to be held on the forecourt of the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this Sunday June 5 from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
The event will include the unveiling of a beautiful new sculpture by award-winning artist Greer Taylor and feature some of the region's best musicians on the Live and Local Shoalhaven stage. Aunty Ruth Sims will deliver a Welcome to Country and other speakers include Shoalhaven Arts Board member, Christine Dunstan.
Bring your family and meet up with friends for a fun afternoon of free music, art and adventure for the whole community.
Council is hosting the 2022 Shoalhaven Health and Wellbeing Expo.
The Expo is a free event that enhances awareness, and knowledge, of mental and physical wellbeing to support a healthier and happier Shoalhaven.
The Expo is being held on Wednesday June 22 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, 10am - 3:30pm.
This is a fantastic way for businesses, employees and community members to learn more about health and wellbeing in a fun and positive way. Please register here by Wednesday June 15.
The Lower Shoalhaven River Flood Study is to improve understanding of flood behaviour and impacts, and better inform management of flood risk in the Lower Shoalhaven River floodplain.
The outcomes of this project can help provide protection from flooding to you, your family and your property.
Public exhibition and community consultation for the Draft Lower Shoalhaven River Flood Study is on display until July 8.
Council is seeking your input with regard to what specific flood mitigation options you would like to be considered as part of the upcoming Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan Review. A community survey will be available via the Get Involved page during the public exhibition period.
Kangaroo Valley 167 Moss Vale Road When: Monday June 6 Time: 9am - 12pm.
Berry IGA Car Park Albert Street When: Tuesday June 7 Time: 9am - 3pm.
Shoalhaven Heads 76 Shoalhaven Heads Road When: Wednesday June 8 Time: 9am - 3pm.
Vincentia Burton Street Car Park When: Thursday June 9 Time: 9am - 3pm.
Find out more - here
Council has drafted a new Shoalhaven Disability Inclusion Action Plan for 2022-2026.
The four focus areas for the plan are attitudes and behaviours, liveable communities, systems and processes, and employment.
Council is now seeking feedback on the Draft Plan, to ensure it reflects the community's aspirations and needs, and encourages everyone to have a say. Council particularly wants to hear from people living with a disability, carers, businesses and organisations who support them.
Feedback submissions close Sunday, June 12 - go here to have your say
