Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Home Truths

Ulladulla's Safe Waters Community Care needs volunteers.

Updated June 3 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec, Sarah and Bruce loves being volunteers and hope you can join the Safe Waters' team/family.

Volunteers at Safe Waters Community Care don't want people to congratulate them for helping homeless people - they want others to join the team.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.