Volunteers at Safe Waters Community Care don't want people to congratulate them for helping homeless people - they want others to join the team.
Ulladulla's Safe Waters gives people somewhere to stay when they have nowhere else to go.
Volunteers like Bruce White and Bec Smith, enjoy their regular shifts at the safe house.
Bruce is coming up to his one-year anniversary as a volunteer.
He found out about Safe Waters when its founder, Sarah Date, came to a local Red Cross meeting and spoke about what they [Safe Waters] do.
"Sarah was looking for volunteers and I thought 'well I will give it a go'," he said.
Bruce, before coming into the living room to talk to the Milton Ulladulla Times, was in the Safe Waters' kitchen talking to one of the guests.
You could sense he enjoys such conversations.
"Yes, I do enjoy it really," Bruce confirmed about being a Safe Waters volunteer.
He added Safe Waters was professionally run and offered a warm and friendly environment for guests to enjoy.
Before connecting with Safe Waters, Bruce suspected that Ulladulla did have a homelessness issue.
"There has been a developing homelessness situation for the last couple of years and then with the bushfire crisis it was like a double whammy," he said.
"When the bushfires hit there was more homelessness as a result of that and there is now even more homelessness since then."
Bruce says to potential volunteers to come along and give it go.
"Look at it [volunteering] as being something where you can genuinely help people in the community who need your support," he said.
Bruce does two to three shifts a month.
Go here to learn more about becoming a volunteer.
Meanwhile, Bec has a dual role - she works at the shelter as one of the coordinators but since December 2021 has been a volunteer.
"I have this theory about not asking others to do something I don't do myself," Bec said.
"It's easy to come in here as a paid position and say 'do this - do that' without being on the other side as a volunteer."
Bec had never done any form of volunteering before and loves it [being a volunteer].
She hates cooking but regularly does the 5pm to 9pm shift - the cooking shift.
Her mum Jo is also a volunteer and they do shifts together.
If there is a special period, like Christmas, Bec's family [husband and children] come to the shelter and they make the guests breakfast.
"That has been really good for our two girls," Bec said.
"The girls and my husband come in and cook and talk to the guests.
"It's good for them [her family] and good for guests."
She remembers one time when an "introverted guest" sat and talked to one of her daughters for 90 minutes.
"They clicked and he actually said 'why would she sit and talk to me?," Bec recalled.
"It made me proud that they put their own needs aside and came and helped someone else."
Shelter founder Sarah, who is also a volunteer, said it was easy to become a volunteer.
"What I will add about being a volunteer here is that people think it's a confronting position," Sarah said.
"A lot of people have their own ideas on what homelessness looks like and it could be scary for people because they think they will have to come here and deal with difficult people.
"I just want to say - 'come in and give it a try' and have a trial run without having to commit to anything first.
"Just come and see if you like it - it's not what you think it's."
Sarah said she once had preconceived ideas about what homelessness looked like until she started working in the sector.
"Here we like to call it a family and make it a homely environment," Sarah said.
Sarah added Safe Waters does not have a shelter feel - it has a homely feel.
She said being a volunteer you get to meet people like the guests and fellow volunteers.
"I would love to have 150 volunteers," Sarah said, explaining that the shifts can be shared rather than the same people being called upon.
Once again go here to get more information.
