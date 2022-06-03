MAY was another month of predominantly above average rainfall for the South Coast.
Nowra, Jervis Bay and Ulladulla all recorded above average rainfall for the month, while complete figures for Batemans Bay were unavailable but nearby Moruya recorded a few millimetres below average for the month.
Advertisement
This follows on from April where the region again recorded above average rainfall for the month.
To the north Kiama also recorded above average rainfall, in fact almost four times its average for May of 51.4mm, recording 194.8mm.
Kiama has received 1861mm (with rain recorded on 95 days) so far this year, compared to the average rainfall of 684.9mm (70 days) and 676.5mm to this time last year.
Nowra has recorded 1490.6mm (93 days) so far, where the average is 494.9mm (59 days). To this time in 2021 Nowra had recorded 705mm (64 days)
Out on the coast, Jervis Bay has recorded 1527.6mm (92 days) to date, double its average of 624.9 (62 days) and well up on last year's figure of 777.6mm (59 days).
Ulladulla has received almost three times its average rainfall, recording 1379mm (93 days) to date.
Ulladulla's average is 551mm (60 days) and to this time last year had recorded 692.2mm (64 days).
Batemans Bay/ Moruya has received nowhere near the totals of its northern neighbours.
For the year to date 484.3mm (35 days) has been recorded, which is almost 100mm above its average to this time of 389.5mm (48 days).
To this time last year the area had recorded 434.2mm (43 days).
Kiama
Rainfall - 194.8mm (17 days).
Average - 51.4mm (6 days)
Wettest day - 37.4mm (May 10)
Record wettest day - 94mm (May 7, 2021)
Wettest monthly record - 229.6mm (2003)
Advertisement
Year to date rainfall - 1861mm (95 days)
Total to this day last year - 676.5mm (56 days)
Average year to date rainfall -684.9mm (70 days)
Wettest day this year - 134.8mm (March 7)
Nowra
Rainfall - 100.6mm (18 days)
Advertisement
Average - 55.4mm (9 days)
Wettest day - 27.8mm (May 12)
Record wettest day - 113mm (May 6, 2021)
Wettest monthly record - 229.6mm (2003)
Year to date rainfall - 1490.6mm (93 days)
Total to this day last year - 705mm (64 days)
Advertisement
Average year to date rainfall - 494.9mm (59 days)
Wettest day this year - 138.8mm (March 8)
Jervis Bay
Rainfall - 237.4mm (18 days).
Average - 110.3mm (10 days)
Wettest day - 80.6mm (May 10)
Advertisement
Record wettest day - 134mm (May 15, 2003)
Wettest monthly record - 355.6mm (2003)
Year to date rainfall - 1527.6mm (92 days)
Total to this day last year - 777.6mm (59 days)
Average year to date rainfall -624.9mm (62 days)
Wettest day this year - 120.6mm (March 7)
Advertisement
Ulladulla
Rainfall - 131mm (18 days).
Average - 95.6mm (8 days)
Wettest day - 34mm (May 22)
Record wettest day - 83mm (May 25, 2003)
Wettest monthly record - 368.2mm (2003)
Advertisement
Year to date rainfall - 1379mm (93 days)
Total to this day last year - 692.2mm (64 days)
Average year to date rainfall -551mm (60 days)
Wettest day this year - 217mm (March 8)
Batemans Bay
Rainfall - No figure available for Batemans Bay - Moruya 52.6 (18 days).
Advertisement
Average - 58mm (7 days)
Wettest day - 10.8mm (May 12) - Moruya
Record wettest day - 99mm (May 24, 2006)
Wettest monthly record - 229.6mm (2003)
Year to date rainfall - 484.3mm (35 days)
Total to this day last year - 434.2mm (43 days)
Advertisement
Average year to date rainfall - 389.5mm (48 days)
Wettest day this year - 65.8mm (March 3)
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.