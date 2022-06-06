PAUL [not his real name] says he would be facing a cold and bleak winter if it was not for Ulladulla's Safe Waters Community Care.
It's not his own comfort that worries him - it's the needs of his young child that matters the most to him
Safe Waters has opened the doors to them both.
"I would have nowhere to go without Safe Waters," he said.
Due to a lack of temporary and crisis accommodation to those experiencing homelessness and other social issues, Safe Waters Community Care was established in August 2019 by a small committee who care about our local community.
The group has been helping the likes of Paul and many others since.
Paul tried unsuccessfully to get some emergency housing and needed somewhere to stay.
"This was the only place in town [Ulladulla] that was offering help - really," he said.
"I did not know there was anything like this in town and I think what they are doing is great."
"I have not met all the volunteers yet but I do appreciate the help given to me by the volunteers that I have met," Paul said.
"I appreciate the help a lot."
Paul, like many people in the Ulladulla area, suddenly found himself homeless due to rental issues.
The streets, a tent on the beach or camping in the bush could have been his options but Safe Waters stepped into help.
"With me having a young child to consider I needed to act fast and get the best option for my child," he said.
Paul hates the situation he found himself in.
"I feel like I failed my child," he said.
Paul hopes to have his own place soon and get a fulltime job.
"I also want to spend more time with my child," he added.
He said many people take things for granted, like a home, until they are taken away from you.
"In winter you are always warm inside but when you are outside thinking 'where am I going to go - what am I going to do' reality hits," he explained.
"Then when you have an option like this [Safe Waters] a lot of pressure is taken off you."
Knowing the team from Safe Waters are there to back him up puts a smile on Paul's face.
Paul enjoys talking to the volunteers.
He still deals with the feeling of embarrassment because of his situation but always puts the needs of his child first.
