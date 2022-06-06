New members welcome at Mollymook Beach Probus

THE Mollymook Beach Probus Club is looking forward to a strong future, following the difficulties they faced from COVID-19.
"Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 epidemic our club is now as active and as strong as it has ever been," President of Mollymook Beach Probus, Rae Parker, said.
"We lost members during COVID-19 and were unable to recruit but already this year we have welcomed 14 new members into the club.
"While we have room for more we are pleased to see so many of our members attending our activities and our monthly meetings".
Mollymook Beach Combined Probus turned 21-years during the pandemic, but was unable to celebrate the occasion so a special birthday dinner is currently being planned for August this year.
"Our annual tradition of a five to sixday coach tour will be resumed in September when members head off on its 'Bathurst and Beyond tour'," the club president said.
"Staying in Bathurst, day trips will take us to the historic gold fields of Sofala and Hill End, and to some of the many historic Villages in the Central West.
"I believe there are still a few spare seats on the bus.
In May, members enjoyed an Aussie barbecue and picnic in the Woolshed at Tabourie, a women's morning tea and a mens' lunch. The morning tea and the lunch are well attended monthly events.
The major activity in June is "The Vicar of Dibley" in the Milton Theatre and in July a Who's Who lunch is planned.
Other activities are being planned for the remainder of the year and already options for another touring holiday are under consideration.
"Our men get together for lunch one Friday each month and our ladies enjoy a morning tea, also each month," Mrs Parker said.
"Probus is a great way for like minded people to meet, and to make new friends.
"Our motto is Fun, Friendship and Fellowship and our whole objective is to make this true for as many people who wish to join us".
Further details about the Club are available on its website at www.mollymookbeachcombined probus.org, or by calling Allan Dean at 0428 748 177.
