Ulladulla High School students learn from community based activities

BY taking part in community-based activities, students at Ulladulla High School experience many learning experiences outside of the classroom.
One of the projects was Rewgrow Conjola.
It was a privilege for Ulladulla High School students to be involved in the Regrow response for Conjola ceremonial plantings of plants, with our First Nations involved in the ceremony, with a very moving performance.
Mrs Carden and the Agriculture classes have been nurturing the plants for the past four months and we thank them for their involvement in this very special project.
Ulladulla High is incredibly proud of the outstanding performances of our students who entertained a huge crowd of community and local guests at the community event 'Rise'.
They were simply brilliant and truly stole the show.
Congratulations to seven UHS students who demonstrated exceptional skill, courage and determination at the recent Australian Mountain Bike Interschools event at Thredbo, joining over 1000 students from over 220 schools.
UHS was crowned the number one school team for the Flow Motion event and the number two school team for Cannonball - an incredible result.
