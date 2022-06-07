Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla High School students learn from community based activities

Updated June 7 2022 - 4:00am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BY taking part in community-based activities, students at Ulladulla High School experience many learning experiences outside of the classroom.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.