A revenue drain caused by COVID-19 means plans for the Milton Ulladulla Small School won't progress at this stage.
Plans for the small school, which was to take a different approach to education, had progressed and in July last year, the school's committee announced that they had found land just outside Milton for the facility.
However, the various COVID-19 lockdown constraints hit the committee's fundraising plans hard.
Committee member Peter Anderson said revenue, for aspects like the development application, was needed to move the school forward.
"Up to $100 000 was needed before we even put a shovel in the ground," Mr Anderson said.
The committee had been planning on various fundraisers to meet these costs, but they had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
"Our revenue was disappearing and eventually stopped while we were getting all these big bills at the same time," he said.
"Plans for the small school are not going away - they just are not moving forward at this stage."
Mr Anderson said parents wanting to send their children to the school needed clarity so they could make plans.
"We did not want to keep people hanging on," he explained about why the decision had to be made now.
"It's just not the right environment to start such a school now."
Their educational model was to be different from mainstream education.
"We are looking at having multi-age learning," the committee member previously explained.
"Think of the real old country schools where you would have kids from over multiple year levels in the same space learning together,
"So that allows kids to have greater movement to either advance more quickly through material or to be able to ground something before moving on.
"Some of the classes could be something where you have a teacher and potential of a support and then have kids over three-year levels."
He said the aim was to create freedom of learning.
Mr Anderson stressed "once the dust settles" plans for the small school could be reinvigorated.
"We had a lot of interest and we were heading in the right direction," he said.
He said the plan to start a small school in the Milton/Ulladulla area, similar to other established small schools in NSW, was "still a dream".
On behalf of the committee, Mr Anderson said the "entire process had been great and they had learned a lot".
He indicated this knowledge would not be lost and many members of the committee would be prepared to step up again in the future.
The committee would also like to thank all the groups, businesses and individuals who supported them.
