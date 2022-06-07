Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Small School's COVID-19 issues

Updated June 7 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:00am
A revenue drain caused by COVID-19 means plans for the Milton Ulladulla Small School won't progress at this stage.

