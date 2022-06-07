Inspirational swimmer out to help with housing crisis

Cameron McMullen cannot fix the current housing crisis but he can swim.
For the month of June, Cameron aims to swim 30 kilometres in 30 days or 40 laps a day at the Ulladulla Leisure Centre's indoor pool to raise awareness and hopefully funds for the current homelessness in our local area.
So what? Big deal you might say.
But Cameron is a C5-C6 Quadriplegic after suffering a diving accident in 2011.
Seeing all the posts on Facebook - like single mums who are sleeping in cars or couch surfing - moved Cameron to act.
The Ulladulla resident recalls consistently "seeing mums and fathers calling for help due to the housing crisis" and knew he had to do something.
He noticed the Ulladulla based Safe Waters Community Care was tagged in many of the posts and decided he would support them.
"Safe Waters offers people the opportunity to get a roof over their head and somewhere safe to sleep which is out of the wind and the cold," he said.
Cameron has not been to the Safe Waters facility in South Street but he does know its founder Sarah Date well.
He reached out and told her about his plan.
Sarah expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Cameron and said Safe Waters would be grateful for the support.
Cameron, along with money, will be looking for donations of sheets and towels.
"I will be going round to local businesses asking for donations - anything that Safe Waters want," he said.
He hopes to raise $10,000.
Donations can be made either through his Gofundme link or directly to SWCC via their website provided:
"One hundred per cent of the donations will go directly to the cause," he said
He will also be leaving donation tins in various locations, including the leisure centre.
Cameron has never personally been homeless but has supported people who have been in need of emergency accommodation.
The community supported Cameron when he needed support and now it's his turn to support others.
A diving accident at a beach in 2011 resulted in him becoming a C5-C6 Quadriplegic - he had two young children at the time.
Cameron is not a natural swimmer and only got back in the water, after his diving accident, a year ago.
"It [swimming] is something I can do and now I am going to push myself for this challenge," he said.
On Monday he was six days into the challenge and feeling strong,
He does 20 laps - takes a two-minute break, then does two 10-lap efforts, with a break in between to finish.
Cameron won't have to think too hard to find motivation towards the end of his challenge.
The well-known Ulladulla resident is willing to go through some pain to help people who don't have a home.
"My motivation and what I have used since day dot is that what I am going through is no way near what someone sleeping in their car in winter's time is going through," he said.
He woke up recently when the wind was howling and thought about what it would be like for someone to be out in the elements living in a tent or their car.
People are only too happy to support Cameron.
"Overall the response has been really good," he said
"A lot of friends and strangers have been donating and people are coming up to me wanting to donate.
"The main thing is they are rallying around the cause - not so much myself - I would rather them support the cause. The cause is the whole reason why I am doing this and I am just using my actions as publicity for the cause."
Cameron will never forget the way the community helped him.
At one event in Batemans Bay raised $55,000 and a similar one was also held in Ulladulla.
"The community-backed me like there was no tomorrow," Cameron said.
Local businesses - the two towns all came together to support him.
"It [the support] was the only thing that brought me to tears - not even the accident brought me to tears but the generosity and support from people was the only thing that actually brought tears to my eyes," he said.
Cameron also wants to thank his carers for their support.
"My thanks go to Independence Ulladulla and my three carers Chloe, Abbey and Maya who make this possible by supporting me in the pool and assisting me in and out of the pool and by turning me around each end and swimming with me every lap," he said.
"Without them, this would not be possible."
