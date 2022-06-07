Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Have your say on Shoalhaven Council's strategic plan

Updated June 7 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have your say on council's strategic plan

IF you want to comment on Shoalhaven City Council's Community Strategic Plan - Shoalhaven 2032 [CSP] you better hurry as the public exhibition process ends soon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.