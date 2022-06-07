Have your say on council's strategic plan

IF you want to comment on Shoalhaven City Council's Community Strategic Plan - Shoalhaven 2032 [CSP] you better hurry as the public exhibition process ends soon.
Council is seeking feedback on its CSP after it asked the community, last year, to tell it about their priorities for the future.
Advertisement
Using this valuable input, the CSP has been drafted and is on exhibition for feedback.
This 10-year plan will guide council's actions and goals, for delivery in collaboration with all levels of government, businesses, industry groups, community organisations and individuals.
There are three easy ways to have your say:
Everyone who registers on Get Involved Shoalhaven website, and provides their feedback on the CSP, will go into the draw to win one of four $50 Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre vouchers.
The plan is on public exhibition until 5pm on Friday, June 10.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, Councillor Amanda Findley, encourages people to have a say.
"Last year we checked in with the community to review and update the plan to ensure it reflects the community's vision for the city and is our guide for action over the next 10 years to 2032," she said.
""Not only did council talk to the community, but your 13 elected councillors have been intensely listening.
"Sometimes things change along the way, so it really is important for you the community to have your final say, as we lock in this important guide for action."
She explained the purpose of the plan.
"The Shoalhaven Community Strategic Plan is a long-term plan that identifies the main priorities and aspirations of the community for the future It tells us what we are striving to achieve, the strategies we use to achieve it and outcomes that tell us if we have reached our goals," the Shoalhaven Mayor said.
"Each of the key themes and priorities were identified by our community as well as a broad range of issues that are important to them.
"Now is the chance to have your say and check that the draft Community Strategic Plan 2032 reflects what you have told us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.