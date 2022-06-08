Milton Ulladulla Times
Final two bulk billing practices on the far south coast to become mixed billing centres

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated June 8 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 10:49pm
Dr Gurdeep Bagari at his desk at Narooma Medical and Specialist Centre Picture: James Tugwell

From July 1, there will be no bulk billing general practices between Ulladulla and the Victorian border after Narooma Medical and Specialist Centre and Tuross Head Medical Centre announced they would be transitioning to a private billing structure.

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

