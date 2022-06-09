The South Coast is set to get its own 'Ditto Keep Safe Adventure' interactive program which will provide an important service to the community.
Recently the NSW South Coast Bravehearts child protection charity was honoured with a civic reception by the Shoalhaven City Council.
The reception was held in recognition of Bravehearts' continued efforts of bringing awareness and education to this community.
An important announcement was made at the reception.
Some 25 years ago the work of Bravehearts commenced in Queensland under the guidance of founder Hetty Johnston.
Bravehearts is now recognised as a leading advocate of child protection in Australia.
In 2007 an education team was established in NSW to support their valuable work and its role will be expanded.
South Coast Bravehearts chairperson Wendy Woodward said the group had exciting plans.
"In 2022, after raising funds to support this programme, we are excited to announce that within a very short time this region will have its own dedicated education team based here in the Shoalhaven, that will have the ability to work from Wollongong south to the border," Mrs Woodward said.
"The "Ditto Keep Safe Adventure" interactive show designed for the age groups from three to eight-years old will be available to visit your day-care, preschool or Stage One section of schools.
"We are currently interviewing for positions, and then this show will be 'on the road'."
Read More:
To support the continued work of Bravehearts community members are invited to assist them by coming along to our Bravehearts Winter Ball Saturday, June 18 grab your tickets here https://www.stickytickets.com.au/6tflt/nsw_south_coast_bravehearts_winter_ball_2022.aspx or become a Friend of Bravehearts.
"Another event we have planned is the "Ditto Teddy Bears Picnic", Mrs Woodward said.
The Ditto Teddy Bears Picnic will be held on Saturday, September 10 in Harry Sawkins Park.
The picnic is part of Child Protection Week and celebrates Bravehearts Day (formerly known as White Balloon Day).
There will be child and family fun activities, plus entertainment and more.
.For more information regarding the work of Bravehearts in this region, please contact either Mrs Woodward on 0417061316 or Robyn Nelson on 0411409237
Go to bravehearts.org.au for all the other aspects of this amazing child protection charity - an essential and important group.
