Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Council announces plans for Woodburn Road's major repairs

Updated June 9 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council announces plans for Woodburn Road's major repairs

Shoalhaven City Council has announced that Woodburn Road will soon be closed for major repairs

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.