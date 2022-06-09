Council announces plans for Woodburn Road's major repairs

Shoalhaven City Council has announced that Woodburn Road will soon be closed for major repairs
A 6km stretch of Woodburn Rd, Morton, will be closed during the day for major repairs next week.
This is what council has planed for the road.
What: Major repair works to fix damage to road from recent wet weather
Where: Unsealed section between Clyde Ridge Rd and Brooman Rd
When: Wednesday 1June 15 until Friday June 24 (excludes weekend)
Time: 7:30am until 3:30pm weekdays only
Alternative route : Residents south of Brooman Rd are advised to take Monkey Mountain Rd if heading north
Delays: Allow extra 20 minutes travel time
In other local government news, council's Recycling and Waste Depots will be closed this public holiday, Monday June 13.
Your kerbside bin collection is not affected.
Also did you hear about the latest on the Ulladulla Library?
Continuing from now for a three-month period, Ulladulla Library will be trialling opening on Sundays from 9:30am to 2pm.
Previously, the Ulladulla Library and Tourism Information Centre would be open on Saturdays, and on Sundays a partition would close off access to the library.
After receiving feedback from both staff and customers it was decided to trial leaving this partition open to see whether there is local interest in having the library open on Sundays.
After the trial period library staff will consider the statistics and decide on the best way forward.
