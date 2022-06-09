Milton Ulladulla Times
CSIRO study finds plastic on Australia's beaches cut by almost a third

Updated June 9 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:07am
CSIRO researchers conducted 563 new coastal surveys, and interviews with waste managers across 32 local governments around Australia. Image supplied

New research by Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, shows Australian coastal plastic pollution has decreased by 29 per cent, the surprise discovery revealed as part of a broader project assessing waste reduction efforts.

