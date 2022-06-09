Milton Ulladulla Times
Letters to the editor

June 9 2022
STUNNING: Scott Colebrook's photo taken at Burrill Lake has the wow factor. Send photos to damian.mcgill@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Possible energy crisis solution

It is interesting indeed to note that because The Australian Capital Territory- ACT, successfully, in 2020, made the transition to 100per cent renewable energy, electricity costs in Canberra will actually decrease in 2022-23.

