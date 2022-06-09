Letters to the editor

It is interesting indeed to note that because The Australian Capital Territory- ACT, successfully, in 2020, made the transition to 100per cent renewable energy, electricity costs in Canberra will actually decrease in 2022-23.
The example set by the ACT will surely be watched with considerable interest across Australia where increasing energy costs are causing an energy crisis.
Advertisement
Mr Dutton and David Little Proud upon being elected as leaders of their party's couldn't help undermine Labor straight away.
Little Proud's deputy is her speech said, for the next three years they were going to make Labor accountable ... what for?
Dutton said in his speech, they were going to clean up Labor's mess.
What mess? Praising their party's as if they were saints. For the next three years, the Coalition will undermine the Labor Government, trying to create an unstable, unworkable Government and to make the public think Labor is bad for the country.
It doesn't matter if its State or Federal elections, that's the way the Libs operate just to win. They use smear and scare tactics and worse of all incite fear through lying propaganda. Andrew Hastie, Shadow Assistant Minister for Defence says Albanese should explain how he arrived at the figure of 835 million dollars in compensation for the cancellation of the submarine contract and where the money was coming from to pay for it.
Well, where did the money come from for all the high spending they did when in Government? Or were they using Monopoly money?
These uncouth tactics have gone on since 1949, and it's worked for them every time. I don't think, I know.
Audrey Hutchison
The majority of Australians are touched by the impact of mental health in some way and there is no doubt that the past few years have been some of the most challenging in recent history.
Many live with the daily burden of anxiety or depression, or care for a loved one. Too many in our communities have been lost.
There are thousands of people working tirelessly to make a difference to the mental health of Australians and they should be recognised for their leadership. This is the goal of the Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney to acknowledge those who are doing innovative work in areas such as advocacy, research or community service.
Nominations are now open and we strongly encourage people across the country to help us to honour the mental health heroes in your community. This year, the Prize has expanded the nomination categories for the first time.
More information and nomination forms can be obtained from www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au
Entries close on August 1.
For those who are living with the burden of mental illness every day, thank you for your support.
Lucy Brogden AM and Professsor Allan Fels OA
Co-Chairs of the Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Group
Advertisement
If you want to make a comment on a local matter please send in a Letter to the Editor.
Letters for consideration can be sent to jackie.meyers@austcommunitymedia.com.au or jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au
We welcome your comments which may be published in on this website and/or in the newspaper. Online at https://www.ulladullatimes.com.au/opinion/letters/send-a-letter-to-the-editor/ please provide all the required information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.