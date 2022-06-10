Ulladulla TAFE marks Reconciliation Week

Ulladulla TAFE, as part of the recent Reconciliation Week, hosted an exhibition of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Arts class.
The works were stunning and the theme of Reconciliation Week was 'Be Brave, Make Change'.
National Reconciliation Week (NRW) is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia.
The dates for NRW are the same each year May 27 to June.3
These dates commemorate two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey- the successful 1967 referendum, and the High Court Mabo decision respectively.
Meanwhile, a new cultural art course at TAFE NSW Ulladulla is giving students the skills to turn creative abilities into career opportunities as demand for Aboriginal art sees a resurgence.
