What's on in the Ulladulla area for the long weekend

The upcoming Milton Follies' performance of the classic Vicar of Dibley will be a night of laughs and entertainment. The cast have been busy preparing for opening night and tickets for the Milton Theatre show are selling fast. No No No - yes as all the characters from the well known television show will appear. Show dates and times are Friday June 10, Saturday June 11, and Sunday June 12. Tickets are available online at www.miltonfollies.org - so don't miss out.