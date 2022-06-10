What's on in the Ulladulla area for the long weekend

So it's the long weekend and if you are looking for something to do then we have good news for you.
Many events are planned for the weekend - so get out and have some fun.
Advertisement
Vicar of Dibley
From June 11
The upcoming Milton Follies' performance of the classic Vicar of Dibley will be a night of laughs and entertainment. The cast have been busy preparing for opening night and tickets for the Milton Theatre show are selling fast. No No No - yes as all the characters from the well known television show will appear. Show dates and times are Friday June 10, Saturday June 11, and Sunday June 12. Tickets are available online at www.miltonfollies.org - so don't miss out.
Quilters' Exhibition
From June 10
The Milton Quilters' will be holding an exhibition from Friday June 10 to Sunday June 12 at the Ulladulla Civic Centre. There will be a wide array of beautiful works for all to see. Opening tomes are. Friday June 10 10am to 4pm, Saturday June 11 10am to 4pm and Sunday June 12 10am to 2.30pm. Cost is $5 and children under 12 get in for free. There will be trading stall and handmade items for sale. The event supports the Milton Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary.
Milton Market
June 11
The Milton Village Showground Market will host a special event market Saturday June 11 - the Queens birthday weekend. Remember we have changed the times to 9.30am to 2.30pm. The Milton Lions will be operating its barbecue, and yummy donut and coffee van, along with over 70 stalls, live music and lot's more.
Wharf market
June 12
The Ulladulla Wharf markets will be held this Sunday from 8am-1pm. This a a vibrant and popular market, which proudly supports Marine Rescue Ulladulla.
Also if you are up for a drive .......
Viking Festival
June 11
Bring the whole family for a full day of fun at the annual Viking Festival. Check out the traditional village and wooden boat flotilla, sample the food market, try fun activities in the kids' zone, enjoy some live music at the Danish beer garden, and take in a Galamban Aboriginal cultural experience. Saturday, June 11, 9am to 7.45pm.
Advertisement
Art Trail
Long weekend special edition
Take a peek at the creative process on the Currarong Art Trail. 12 of Currarong's artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their homes, studios and workspaces for this special long weekend event. Artists' spaces are open on June 11, 10am to 2pm. Before setting off, check the website to plan your trail journey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.