Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

What's on in the Ulladulla area for the long weekend

Updated June 10 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUN: The Milton Village Showground Market will host a special event market Saturday June 11.

So it's the long weekend and if you are looking for something to do then we have good news for you.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.