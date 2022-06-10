Shoalhaven City Council's neighbourhood agenda is once again full of interesting snippets.
The first piece of information we are going to dump on you is about the long weekend opening hours for the city's waste depots.
Council's Recycling and Waste Depots will be closed this public holiday, Monday 13 June.
Your kerbside bin collection is not affected.
Last Sunday [June 5] was International Environment Day, a day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment.
This year's theme for Shoalhaven is Dunecare - raising awareness about the importance of healthy coastal dunes, taking steps to prevent beach erosion, and encouraging everyone to help protect our beautiful beaches for generations to come.
You can help keep our dunes healthy by staying out of vegetated areas and sticking to the formal beach access paths. You can also make a difference by joining a local Dunecare group.
To learn more about our Coastal Management Programs, please contact our Coastal Coordinator Nigel Smith at coastal.management@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au.
Thanks to a supporting grant from the NSW Government, council was able to upgrade the play equipment at Basin View Boat Ramp Reserve.
The playground now includes a climbing structure, three slippery slides, a swing set, tunnel, spinner and spring play equipment. A concrete pathway surrounds the play area and there's also seating and natural play elements.
Council, in partnership with Transport NSW, invites you to participate in the 'What's Your Plan B - Win a Swag' competition.
There are two single swags valued at almost $300 each to be won.
To enter the competition, write your PLAN B for getting home on an entry ticket available from the participating venues, and place it in the entry box.
Competition closes on Friday, June 17.
Find the participating venues here
Harmony is a beautiful 10-year old Ragdoll cat looking for a quiet home to call her own. She arrived at the Shelter with a very matted coat, so she was recently shaved to make her feel more comfortable. The shelter is still at capacity with cats, so Harmony is only $40 to adopt.
Go here to find out more about pet adoption.
