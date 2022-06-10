New Mollymook roundabout nears completion

Shoalhaven City Council has announced that work on a new Mollymook roundabout will soon finish.
The new roundabout at Tallwood Ave and Bannister Head Road will be completed tomorrow Saturday June 11.
Advertisement
The details are below:
What: Final asphalt works at new roundabout
Where: Corner of Tallwood Ave and Bannister Head Rd, Mollymook
When: Saturday June 11
From: 9am until 4pm
Alternative: route: Take Hilltop Cres
Delays: Allow an extra five minute travel time
In other road news, council recently announced that Woodburn Road will soon be closed for major repairs
A 6km stretch of Woodburn Rd, Morton, will be closed during the day for major repairs next week.
This is what council has planed for the road.
What: Major repair works to fix damage to road from recent wet weather
Where: Unsealed section between Clyde Ridge Rd and Brooman Rd
When: Wednesday June 15 until Friday June 24 (excludes weekend)
Time: 7:30am until 3:30pm weekdays only
Alternative route : Residents south of Brooman Rd are advised to take Monkey Mountain Rd if heading north
Delays: Allow extra 20 minutes travel time
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.