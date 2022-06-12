'Cultural Burning for Resilience' screening at Milton Theatre.

The 2019/2020 Black Summer Fires are still at the forefront of many of our hearts and minds, and as Milton based community group Treading Lightly knows there is still so much healing to be done.
Last year Treading Lightly had the privilege of being able to support a beautiful project led by local Aboriginal Elders, local fire practitioners and Aboriginal youth from four different Shoalhaven high schools to produce a film of hope and healing for all involved and all that have the opportunity to see 'Cultural Burning for Resilience'.
It's a local film highlighting the importance of connecting Aboriginal Elders, fire practitioners and youth to create healthy communities and Country.
Cultural Burning for Resilience is an Aboriginal-led community project, supported by the University of Wollongong's Global Challenges Program and Treading Lightly.
The action research project brings together Aboriginal high school students with Yuin Elders and cultural land management practitioners from the South Coast to learn about good fire, bad fire, and connection to Country.
The project was a collaboration between Yuin Indigenous Elders and community - Ulladulla Local Aboriginal Land Council and local Yuin cultural fire practitioners; students from Ulladulla, Batemans Bay, Bomaderry and Nowra high school students and teachers.
Treading Lightly is excited to finally be able to bring community together to watch this beautiful film on the big screen here on Yuin Country.
Join the community on Sunday afternoon June 19 3pm to 4.30pm at Milton Theatre.
Tickets are only $5 per person or $15 per family.
It will be a wonderful afternoon of hope, connection and community.
See you there - get your tickets at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/gm19w/cultural_burning_for_resilience.aspx
