Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council's Milton Ulladulla Structure Plan

Updated June 13 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image supplied.

Housing affordability is a major concern in the Ulladulla district for people in the younger age groups attempting to enter the property market, a Shoalhaven City Council survey has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.