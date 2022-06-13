Housing affordability is a major concern in the Ulladulla district for people in the younger age groups attempting to enter the property market, a Shoalhaven City Council survey has found.
Council, in August and September 2021, invited the community to participate in an online survey for the review of the Milton Ulladulla Structure Plan (MUSP).
The survey highlights that housing issues are one of the biggest challenges facing the community.
These results show that the perceptions of affordability differ greatly across the different age groups.
It shows:
"This is likely a reflection of the difficulties encountered by first home buyers attempting to enter the housing market," the survey analysis added.
Council asked survey participants from the study area and broader Shoalhaven whether they thought housing was affordable in the Milton-Ulladulla area?
The response was:
The purpose of the survey was to gain an understanding of housing demand and preferences within the Study Area to help council better understand how people live now, and also how and where they would like to be living in the future.
Council sought feedback on:
Values relating to rural, scenic, and environmental land, and built from within the Ulladulla town centre.
The feedback is being used to help inform the update of the MUSP to help council determine where and how growth should occur within the Study Area over the next 25-30 years.
The survey also found there is more support for the development of land with ocean and mountain views than for the development of farmland or land with scenic and/or high biodiversity values and 95 percent of respondents told council that their current home meets the needs of their household.
All respondents aged under 35-years expressed a preference to live in a single-detached house.
Go to here for more information.
