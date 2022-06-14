Ulladulla Public School students took advantage of the sunny yet crisp winter days the region having lately by getting out and playing some sport.
Students managed to take part in an Australian Football gala day and the K-2 students enjoyed their athletics carnival.
Many goals were kicked and marks taken at the Australian Football gala day.
Students, at the K-2 athletics carnival enjoyed running around under the sun and taking part in various activities like the team work exercise.
It was great to see students enjoying themselves out in the sunshine.
Hopefully the rain will hold off for the Primary Athletics Carnival in two weeks.
The students have also been enjoying catching up with their friends and enjoying each others company.
In the classroom, learning about shapes and numbers has been on the agenda recently.
