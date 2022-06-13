SO the Country Women's Association is just about tea and scones - right?
Well no - groups like Milton District Branch CWA of NSW remain a vital part of their local communities.
Advertisement
The vibrant Milton branch is currently working on a plan to help with the current housing affordability situation in the Shoalhaven and the group also played an important role after the Black Summer Bushfire crisis by helping people with their recovery.
Today we meet President Jenny Coulston, Secretary Kerry Ferrar and Carole Windley [who is also treasurer of the Stale Land Cookery Committee] from the Milton Branch to find out more about the CWA.
Jenny is going into her third year as president of the Milton CWA and explains they are here to help the community
"We do a lot for the Milton/Ulladulla community," she said.
Jenny says the branch, post bushfire crisis, distributed money to people in need.
"We did that [help with the bushfire recovery] with great success but with great care and discreteness," she added.
She describes the branch as a group that gets the job done.
When people donated money, blankets and other items to the CWA during the post-bushfire crisis they knew their donations would be going to where it was needed the most.
"They knew their donations would go to the right people for the right reasons and would not just get lost in the system," President Jenny added.
Secretary Kerry said people did have a preconceived idea about what the CWA was all about.
"One of the misconceptions is we are an association with old white women and that is something that is not true," Kerry said.
She added the recent NSW CWA conference, attended by people from a wide range of age groups, would have shown just how age-diverse the group is.
Kerry is coming up to her eighth year as a CWA member.
A friend invited Kerry to a meeting and her connection has remained since then.
Carole Windley has been a member for seven years and says another wrong CWA misconception was the group was all about baking scones.
"CWA in fact is a very vibrant organisation that has been built on a long history of service to the community," Carole said.
Advertisement
"All our branches do a lot of fundraising work in their communities to support local organisations - like women's refugees and supplying food to some of the food hubs."
Carole added the CWA looks at the "big picture" approach when it came to working on things that would help women in the country and regional communities.
Health services has always been a part of the CWA's role.
They all know the CWA is moving forward and looking at key social issues.
All three say people in the community would be surprised to find out all the work the CWA quietly does behind the scenes.
The CWA is not just here to support people in times of crisis.
Advertisement
The Milton branch regularly supports the community in various ways, including sponsoring school children with scholarships and educational grants aimed at helping students get through high school.
Safe Waters Community Care, an organisation that helps homeless people, is another group the CWA supports.
"They [Safe Waters] know if they need something in particular that they can contact us, " Jenny said.
"We are still a vitally important and relevant part of our community.
"People are gradually getting to know that the Milton District CWA is asked to do something that we do it."
All three members stressed the CWA was not outdated or old-fashioned in any way.
Advertisement
The branch has around 56 members and Carole added their regular meetings provide people with a social connection.
Kerry stressed that members of the public were always welcome to join in.
People can drop into the hall, at 55 Wason Street on a Wednesday just to have a chat.
Social and affordable housing is an issue that is getting a lot of traction and Kerry said the CWA was pushing this issue.
"One of the big causes that was passed at the conference this year is to advocate for all groups, does not matter who, to lobby and concentrate on getting more affordable and social housing - particularly for women who are over 55-years," Kerry said.
"Women over the age of 55-years, in particular, are the ones falling through the cracks in the system."
Advertisement
Jenny and Kerry have recently "had serious talks" with Mayor of Shoalhaven City Amanda Findley to help promote the issue.
"We did a bit of an awareness campaign early in the year and Amanda was very helpful getting a lot of information," Kerry said
"We are hopeful that with Amanda's help that we can work together and try to get something happening."
The branch has a few ideas in mind when it comes to its plans to help with the housing crisis.
Carole added they would support and work with all tiers of government when it came to affordable housing solutions.
Another example of the CWA's importance is how money that is raised at a local level goes into a pool to help medical research and disaster relief funds.
Advertisement
The CWA also is a strong drought relief donor
The Milton Branch is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year - CWA NSW is celebrating 100 years.
Visit the Milton branch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/miltoncwa
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.