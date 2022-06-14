Treading Lightly's junior members start community clean-up program

JUNIOR members of locally based community group Treading Lightly are now offering an initiative that everyone a chance to get involved in.
It's a quick, regular, community run clean-up on the first Sunday of each month between 9.30am to 10.30am.
Each month a different Treading Lightly junior member will lead the crew and select the location based on need.
The aim is to encourage everyone to get more involved, allow Treading Lightly's juniors and school environment groups to proactively make a difference to their town, and of course to remove as much waste from our environment as possible.
On world environment day [Sunday June 5], the first Treading Lightly tidy event took place at Rotary park in Ulladulla.
A few Treading Lightly junior members and their families collected 38kg of waste from the north side of the harbour, including 5kg of polystyrene.
It only took an hour and 14 amazing, caring members of our community to keep this mess from floating out to sea.
Next month on Sunday July 3 , the tidy will be led by Anahera and Maia and they will be focussing on tidying up Millard's Creek.
Please come and join them at 9.30am on the corner of St Vincent's and Geoffrey Streets in Ulladulla.
Look out for the Treading Lightly flags, bring your family for a walk and help clean up your town.
If you'd like to join the Treading Lightly clean-up crew, please email info@treadinglightly.org.au, follow them on socials or check out their website at www.TLInc.org.au/
And keep an eye on their progress. By the end of 2022, they hope to remove over 250kg of waste.
Treading Lightly is a grassroots environmental organisation that brings people together to build resilient communities and make positive, long-lasting change towards a sustainable future.
