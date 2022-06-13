THE Ulladulla High School's open boys volleyball team heads into a major competition full of confidence.
The team recently won the South Coast competition and will now compete in the NSW School Volleyball Cup to be played at Sydney Olympic Park from July 20 to 21.
Advertisement
To reach the NSW School Volleyball Cup, the Ulladulla side dominated all its South Coast rivals.
"We did not drop a set on the last day of the competition," coach Matt Duncan said to explain just how well the team played.
The South Coast division, played by both girls and boys teams, started with a total of 31 schools which formed 59 teams.
After a series of gala days, only the top two teams remained.
Ulladulla finished on top of the boys' section and rivals Bomaderry High were second.
Come the Sydney Olympic Park event Ulladulla High will be one of 18 teams, representing nine NSW regions striving to win the state competition.
"We are absolutely looking forward to it," Mr Duncan said.
The Ulladulla girls' side reached the South Coast final but won't get to play in Sydney
Mr Duncan said his team was a talented and dedicated combination.
The side trains two to three times a week, in the mornings and afternoons, and plays on a Wednesday.
The mentor, who was also the coach of the South Coast South Coast that won the State CHS Volleyball earlier this year, said, the Ulladulla boys will be ready to perform strongly at the NSW School Volleyball Cup.
He added it would be a tough competition to play in.
"It's cutthroat - you have to win every game," Mr Duncan explained.
The coach added the side was blessed with a good team spirit and loads of ability.
Some members of the team had experience playing high-level volleyball.
Meanwhile, if you are looking to play a social game of volleyball head to the Ulladulla High School hall on Wednesday from 5pm.
All you need to do is turn up and have some fun.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.