Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Cameron McMullen's swim for Ulladulla's Safe Waters continues

Updated June 14 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron McMullen's swim for Ulladulla's Safe Waters continues.

Cameron McMullen continues to push himself to support an important cause.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.