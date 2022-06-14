Cameron McMullen continues to push himself to support an important cause.
For the month of June, Cameron aims to swim 30 kilometres in 30 days or 40 laps a day at the Ulladulla Leisure Centre's indoor pool to raise awareness and hopefully funds for the current homelessness in our local area.
So each day he gets out of his wheelchair and into the pool.
Cameron is a C5-C6 Quadriplegic after suffering a diving accident in 2011 and he will swim towards a milestone tomorrow [Wednesday June 15].
"Definitely working the arms and back muscles but feeling strong and I will reach the halfway mark on Wednesday," he said.
Seeing all the posts on Facebook - like single mums who are sleeping in cars or couch surfing - moved Cameron to act.
He noticed the Ulladulla based Safe Waters Community Care was tagged in many of the posts and decided he would support them.
He hopes to raise $10,000.
Donations can be made either through his Gofundme link or directly to SWCC via their website provided:
