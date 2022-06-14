ULLADULLA SES Unit Commander, Inspector Tracy Provest, does not volunteer for her chosen organisation to win awards.
She along with "her awesome team" volunteers to support the community but the Unit Commander gracefully accepted an award bestowed on her recently.
The emergency services workers of the Shoalhaven were acknowledged last week for their continued hard work at an awards ceremony at Shoalhaven Heads and Mrs Povest was one of the winners.
The Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards (SESCA) is the only event in the state that recognises NSW Emergency Service personnel, as well as NSW Police in a combined awards program.
"As far as I am concerned this is a special award because my team members nominated me," the highly respected SES volunteer said.
"I am fortunate to have such an awesome team and I could not do what have to do without the team I have around me.
"They [the Ulladulla SES volunteers] really want to help the community.
"I am very proud of my team."
Mrs Provest did not know she was going to be nominated for the award as they had another volunteer in mind.
Lyn McFadden was "the mastermind" behind Mrs Provest's successful award.
Run by the four Rotary Clubs in the Shoalhaven - Berry, Bomaderry, Milton-Ulladulla and Nowra, this ceremony presents individual awards to members of all notable emergency service branches within the region.
The other winners were:
Detective Sergeant Ryan Sheaff was presented with the award for NSW Police.
Detective Sergeant Sheaff was commended for his work and focus on tackling the issue of domestic violence within the Shoalhaven region.
Marine Rescue's Karen Lowry was awarded the MR Award for her long-time advocacy and support for her local group, with her promotional efforts really helping to grow the Shoalhaven chapter with memberships rising from 15-50.
Stephen Townsend was presented the NSW Rural Fire award.
Sean Doohan won for Fire Rescue NSW
Finally Ulladulla based Matthew Potter was recognised with the NSW Ambulance award.
In the 'Officer of the Year' awards, Ryan Sheaff won for Police, Sean Doohan won for the salaried worker category and Karen Lowry won for the volunteer worker category.
The Emergency Service Agency winners will be eligible to go forward as nominees for the respective State Awards; while the winner in the Police categories goes into the State Rotary Police Awards.
Congratulations to all of the winners.
