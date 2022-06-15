THE region's post COVID-19 business recovery continues and an upcoming event is another boost.
This Saturday [Saturday June 18] Milton's The Collective Beat will be officially opened.
Inside the Collective Beat is 28 small creative businesses who have setup in our indoor artisan style marketplace.
The businesses and The Collective Beat invite members of public to come along, show your support to this latest business venture.
There will be a range gorgeous range of art, handmade and unique items from the highest quality of makers and creators.
There will be live music, giveaways, meet the makers and awesome vibes
Opening Saturday June 18 from 10am to 4pm
Shop 1 and 4, 107 Princes Highway, Milton
The Collective Beat provides local artists, makers, creators, designers, innovators and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to sell directly to the public in one space.
The group's stores act as a launch pad for these budding small business owners to bring their concepts to life.
